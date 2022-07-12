×

Harmony meets 2022 production guidance and says safety has improved

The group says for the first time in its history, it had a loss-of-life-free January and February

12 July 2022 - 09:37 Karl Gernetzky

Harmony Gold, which operates mines in SA and Papua New Guinea, says it has met its revised 2022 production guidance of up to 1.56-million ounces, while safety has also improved, and it saw no mining deaths in January and February for the first time in its more than 70-year history.

This, however, is only a silver lining for a company that saw 13 deaths during its year to end-June, up from 11 in the prior year, and 2022’s figure is the fourth-highest in the past decade...

