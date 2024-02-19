Companies / Mining

WATCH: Amplats’ annual earnings plummet

Business Day TV speaks to Anglo American Platinum CEO Craig Miller

19 February 2024 - 20:40
by Business Day TV
Amplats CEO Craig Miller. Picture: SUPPLIED
Anglo American Platinum has had a tough year. The miner reported a 71% decline in headline earnings per share as it had to contend with increased costs, lower output and weaker commodity prices.

Business Day TV discussed the numbers with the company’s CEO, Craig Miller.

