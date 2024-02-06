DRDGold will maintain its first-half profits despite cost pressure
The miner's headline earnings per share are likely to rise to between 65.3c and 71.5c
06 February 2024 - 15:00
Gold producer DRDGold expects its profits to have risen as much as 15% in the six months ended December, boosted by the higher rand-gold price.
Its headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit metric in SA that strips out one-off items, is likely to rise to between 65.3c and 71.5c versus 62.3c in the same period a year ago, DRDGold said in a statement on Tuesday...
