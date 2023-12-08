Anglo American’s R93bn loss in value tests boss Duncan Wanblad
CEO’s resolve to slash production under pressure after biggest share price drop since 2009 global financial crisis
08 December 2023 - 19:49
UPDATED 10 December 2023 - 23:00
Anglo American lost R93bn in market value on Friday, testing CEO Duncan Wanblad’s resolve to steer the global mining titan through the downturn in the commodity cycle by cutting production to reduce costs.
Anglo announced on Friday that it is targeting a reduction in capital expenditure of $1.8bn between now and 2026 to soften the blow of weaker commodity prices...
