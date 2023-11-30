WATCH: Falling metal prices weigh on PGM miners

Companies / Mining

30 November 2023 - 20:15
Picture: 123RF/ALEX MX
Picture: 123RF/ALEX MX

Platinum Group Metals miners have been dealt many blows in 2023, including higher costs associated with load-shedding and lower metal prices.

Business Day TV caught up with the head of PGMs and chief sustainability officer at Afriforesight, Deborah Chikukwa, and she shared her outlook for the industry.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

