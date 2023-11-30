Business Day TV speaks to Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital and Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig
African countries have never stepped into a COP with more solid opportunities to accelerate energy transition
Present version considered outdated as it does not provide for procurement of sufficient new generation capacity
‘The Johannesburg council’s ongoing disregard for the rule of law and ethical standards has led us to a critical juncture, necessitating our call for the council's dissolution,’ the DA says
Leases concluded with new tenants were on average 26.5% higher than the rentals of the outgoing tenants
Investors are demanding a higher premium to hold SA long-term government bonds given concerns about the country’s public finances,
Host Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Mukuru CEO Andy Jury about winning in Africa’s competitive money transfer market
Factory managers are losing confidence in policy support, say analysts
Victory over Rwanda means Zimbabwe misses out despite beating Kenya
Company’s Africa president Neale Hill joins VW’s Thomas Schaeffer in raising the alarm about the dire long-term consequences of power cuts, and dysfunction at Transnet
Platinum Group Metals miners have been dealt many blows in 2023, including higher costs associated with load-shedding and lower metal prices.
Business Day TV caught up with the head of PGMs and chief sustainability officer at Afriforesight, Deborah Chikukwa, and she shared her outlook for the industry.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Falling metal prices weigh on PGM miners
Business Day TV talks to head of PGMs and chief sustainability officer at Afriforesight, Deborah Chikukwa
Platinum Group Metals miners have been dealt many blows in 2023, including higher costs associated with load-shedding and lower metal prices.
Business Day TV caught up with the head of PGMs and chief sustainability officer at Afriforesight, Deborah Chikukwa, and she shared her outlook for the industry.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.