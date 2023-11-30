Uganda booked their spot at next year’s T20 World Cup following a nine-wicket win over Rwanda in an African qualifier on Thursday, while Zimbabwe missed out despite beating Kenya.
Uganda are the last of 20 teams to qualify for the tournament in West Indies and the US, joining Namibia, who secured qualification for the World Cup earlier this week.
This will be Uganda’s first appearance at an Cricket World Cup. They become the fifth African nation to feature at a T20 World Cup.
Uganda’s victory over Rwanda also ensured that Zimbabwe, who have played at six of the eight editions of the World Cup, missed the cut.
On Wednesday, Namibia qualified after their fifth consecutive victory. Captained by Gerhard Erasmus, they had begun their campaign with a comprehensive win against Zimbabwe and they downed Tanzania by 58 runs on Tuesday.
Namibia qualified for the Super 12 stage in their T20 World Cup debut in 2021 but could not advance beyond the first group stage in Australia last year.
Uganda seal spot at T20 World Cup for the first time
Victory over Rwanda means Zimbabwe misses out despite beating Kenya
Uganda booked their spot at next year’s T20 World Cup following a nine-wicket win over Rwanda in an African qualifier on Thursday, while Zimbabwe missed out despite beating Kenya.
Uganda are the last of 20 teams to qualify for the tournament in West Indies and the US, joining Namibia, who secured qualification for the World Cup earlier this week.
This will be Uganda’s first appearance at an Cricket World Cup. They become the fifth African nation to feature at a T20 World Cup.
Uganda’s victory over Rwanda also ensured that Zimbabwe, who have played at six of the eight editions of the World Cup, missed the cut.
On Wednesday, Namibia qualified after their fifth consecutive victory. Captained by Gerhard Erasmus, they had begun their campaign with a comprehensive win against Zimbabwe and they downed Tanzania by 58 runs on Tuesday.
Namibia qualified for the Super 12 stage in their T20 World Cup debut in 2021 but could not advance beyond the first group stage in Australia last year.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.