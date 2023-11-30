Sport / Cricket

Uganda seal spot at T20 World Cup for the first time

Victory over Rwanda means Zimbabwe misses out despite beating Kenya

30 November 2023 - 20:12
by Aadi Nair
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Uganda booked their spot at next year’s T20 World Cup following a nine-wicket win over Rwanda in an African qualifier on Thursday, while Zimbabwe missed out despite beating Kenya.

Uganda are the last of 20 teams to qualify for the tournament in West Indies and the US, joining Namibia, who secured qualification for the World Cup earlier this week.

This will be Uganda’s first appearance at an Cricket World Cup. They become the fifth African nation to feature at a T20 World Cup.

Uganda’s victory over Rwanda also ensured that Zimbabwe, who have played at six of the eight editions of the World Cup, missed the cut.

On Wednesday, Namibia qualified after their fifth consecutive victory. Captained by Gerhard Erasmus, they had begun their campaign with a comprehensive win against Zimbabwe and they downed Tanzania by 58 runs on Tuesday.

Namibia qualified for the Super 12 stage in their T20 World Cup debut in 2021 but could not advance beyond the first group stage in Australia last year.

Reuters

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Refreshed Willemse can spark stuttering Stormers
Sport / Rugby
2.
Vermeulen earmarked as potential Bok defence coach
Sport / Rugby
3.
Donald excited to work with talented young ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
It’s not about competition but the mentality, ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Springbok World Cup winners lead SA Rugby awards ...
Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.