Newsmaker
Sick miners die as cash held back
Agent handling R5bn compensation for gold workers with lung disease delaying payments, says lawyer Richard Spoor
26 November 2023 - 06:27
Five years after committing to pay R5bn to impoverished former miners with terminal lung disease South African gold mining companies have yet to fully deliver, says public interest lawyer Richard Spoor, who brought a precedent-setting class action against them in 2012.
The companies, which include AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and Harmony Gold, basked in good publicity after agreeing to a R5bn out-of-court settlement in 2018 for miners with work-related incurable lung conditions. So far only R1bn has been paid out to 11,300 out of 110,000 claimants...
