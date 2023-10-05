Companies / Mining

WATCH: The state of SA’s mining sector

Business Day TV talks to CEO of the Minerals Council's Mzila Mthenjane

05 October 2023 - 20:11
Mining industry players are gathered at the 2023 Joburg Indaba to discuss the future of the mining sector.

Business Day TV caught up with Minerals Council CEO Mzila Mthenjane for his views on the subject.

