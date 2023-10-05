Business Day TV speaks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Sanelisiwe Tofile from All Weather Capital
Mining industry players are gathered at the 2023 Joburg Indaba to discuss the future of the mining sector.
Business Day TV caught up with Minerals Council CEO Mzila Mthenjane for his views on the subject.
WATCH: The state of SA’s mining sector
Business Day TV talks to CEO of the Minerals Council's Mzila Mthenjane
