Grain price jitters as rand creeps up to R20/$
Uncertainty and market volatility over the rates trajectory of developed markets set to bother the Reserve Bank
05 October 2023 - 20:08
The rand edged closer to the psychological level of R20/$ after another bumpy session, which pushed it down nearly 2% to R19.63/$ at one point before stabilising slightly.
The extended blowout in the value of the rand to the dollar poses a renewed upside risk to inflation at a time of much uncertainty about global grain prices in the context of the prevailing El Niño phenomenon, which is characterised by hot and dry weather...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.