De Beers milestone as Venetia delivers first underground output
Diamond group spends $2.3bn in past decade to transform mine from an open-pit operation to extend its lifespan
25 July 2023 - 19:31
De Beers, the world’s largest source of rough diamonds by value, announced on Tuesday the delivery of its first production from the underground operations at its Venetia mine in Limpopo.
It was a milestone for the group after spending $2.3bn (R40.5bn) over the past decade to transform the mine from an open-pit operation, extending its lifespan. ..
