Maiden dividend or share buyback for Northam’s shareholders
Northam nets R9bn cash selling big chunk of its stake in RBPlat to Implats
20 July 2023 - 09:24
UPDATED 20 July 2023 - 19:44
Northam Platinum is exploring using the cash from the sale of its 34.5% stake in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) to pay a maiden dividend or embark on a share buyback.
The other option is to reduce debt, the group’s CEO, Paul Dunne, said on Thursday, after the announcement of the sale of the stake to Impala Platinum. ..
