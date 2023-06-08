Money & Investing

Winner takes (almost) all as Impala Platinum secures Royal Bafokeng Platinum

Impala Platinum will now have to get cracking to produce the cash returns its shareholders want after winning control of RBPlat

08 June 2023 - 05:00 GIULIETTA TALEVI

Finally, Impala Platinum (Implats) has secured control of more than 55% of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) — 18 months after first pitching a bid for R150 a share. The Public Investment Corp’s (PIC’s) decision to sell its 9.6% stake, not to mention rival Northam Platinum opting to pull its own, higher priced offer, means Implats now has a sure growth future in the Rustenburg area. The FM spoke to Implats CEO Nico Muller. 

Did it require a lot of persuasion to get the PIC to accept your offer? It’s all taken so long, after all...

