Afrimat set to acquire Lafarge SA

20 June 2023 - 07:52 Nico Gous

Building materials and mining group Afrimat has announced the acquisition of Lafarge SA, a leading construction materials provider, to expand its construction materials division to meet customer demand.

The $6m (R109.4m) deal will include Lafarge SA and its subsidiaries, collectively known as the LSA Group, which is owned by a subsidiary of the Swiss-French multinational building materials manufacturer Holcim Group...

