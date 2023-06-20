Afrimat set to acquire Lafarge SA

Less-than-expected reduction fuels concern about recovery prospects for the world’s second-biggest economy
The Warsaw affair cost us dearly in reputation and rand
A clean-up at the National Lotteries Commission has led to the replacement of the NLC board and much of the senior executive
President to host a joint working visit by prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark
Africa’s largest lender by assets sees its interim headline earnings per share grow by one-fifth
Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop says without additional electricity the business cycle may ‘slow down materially over the last three quarters of 2023’
It is critical that the continent responsibly manages its interface with the global community
Slashed aid fuels a domino effect on malnutrition, crime and desperation among the Rohingya in Bangladesh
Victory over World Cup semifinalists Morocco gives SA hope in Ivory Coast
Former boss of Japanese automaker says his arrest and charges caused ‘deep damage’ to his finances and reputation
Building materials and mining group Afrimat has announced the acquisition of Lafarge SA, a leading construction materials provider, to expand its construction materials division to meet customer demand.
The $6m (R109.4m) deal will include Lafarge SA and its subsidiaries, collectively known as the LSA Group, which is owned by a subsidiary of the Swiss-French multinational building materials manufacturer Holcim Group...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Afrimat set to acquire Lafarge SA
The building materials group aims to meet customer demand and enhance operational efficiency with the acquisition
Building materials and mining group Afrimat has announced the acquisition of Lafarge SA, a leading construction materials provider, to expand its construction materials division to meet customer demand.
The $6m (R109.4m) deal will include Lafarge SA and its subsidiaries, collectively known as the LSA Group, which is owned by a subsidiary of the Swiss-French multinational building materials manufacturer Holcim Group...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.