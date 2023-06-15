Money & Investing

Time to take your lithium

The metal, a key ingredient in the low-carbon world, has been on a wild ride since November. But with a global shortage looming, the future looks bullish

BL Premium
15 June 2023 - 05:00 JACO VISSER

Global moves to cut carbon emissions mean lithium is having a moment.

The metal, which is sold as lithium carbonate to battery makers, has seen a steady increase in demand over the past few years. But many investors may have had their fingers burnt last year when the runaway price of lithium carbonate suddenly collapsed before reclaiming some of its losses. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.