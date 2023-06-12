Government’s efforts to appear neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict saw the local currency firm for the eighth consecutive session
Thungela Resources, the coal miner spun off from Anglo American, has warned that its profit will drop by close to two-thirds when it releases its interim results in August because of weaker coal prices, lower output and persistent freight rail problems.
The company, valued at R19.7bn on the JSE, said in a trading statement for its six months to end-June that headline earnings per share (HEPS), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, will decline 65.8%-74.7% year on year to R17-R23...
Thungela flags profit drop on weaker coal prices and rail issues
Transnet needs to improve its performance if the coal miner is to reach the upper end of its 2023 full-year guidance
