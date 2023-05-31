Companies / Mining

Anglo American taps industry veteran to head its Africa and Australia businesses

Themba Mkhwanazi, a vice-president of Minerals Council SA, has previously served as CEO of Kumba Iron Ore

31 May 2023 - 15:46

Anglo American has appointed Themba Mkhwanazi head of its Africa and Australian operations, in a revamped management team announced on Wednesday.

Mkhwanazi, one of Minerals Council SA’s two vice-presidents, is no stranger to the Anglo stable, having previously served as CEO of Kumba Iron Ore. ..

