How Implats finally took RBPlat under its wing

Impala Platinum buys 9.26% stake from PIC, bringing its total ownership to 55.46%

31 May 2023 - 09:06 Andries Mahlangu
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is a strategic shareholder and key stakeholder in the SA platinum group metals (PGM) industry and its decision to sell to Implats affirms the rationale of the transaction, which is key to the economic stability of the Rustenburg region, CEO Nico Muller says.

Implats now holds 55% of RBPlat, a victory for Muller who had long wanted to secure Implats’ future by beefing up its production profile. ..

