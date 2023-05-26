Companies / Mining

Pan African Resources lowers guidance as power cuts hamper production

The mid-tier gold miner lost about 10,000oz in gold production because of load-shedding

26 May 2023 - 09:19

Mid-tier gold miner Pan African Resources has lowered its production guidance (what a company expects to happen in the future) by about one-tenth for the rest of its current financial year in part because of power cuts cutting down in production.

The company, valued at R9bn on the JSE, now anticipates its gold production for the year to end-June will be about 175,000oz, down from the previous guidance of 195,000oz-205,000oz, as ongoing problems at state-owned power utility Eskom and load-shedding led to about 10,000z in lost production...

