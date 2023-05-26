Pan African Resources lowers guidance as power cuts hamper production

Both prices, however, are still set to post a second week of gains of slightly less than 1%
Apart from stipulations in the constitution, there is a long history of warnings against the granting of discretionary powers to executive arms of government
Transnet container corridor linking Gauteng and KZN has been operating at 25% capacity for past week
Discussions will take place before next year’s general elections and form the basis for legislation on coalitions
The mid-tier gold miner lost about 10,000oz in gold production because of load-shedding.
With demand falling in China and elsewhere, the outlook remains bleak
The Tencent-backed fintech is still in the scale-up phase but has big disruption plans for SA
As passenger dissatisfaction grows, governments are responding with new legislation and enforcement strategies to protect consumers and increase airline accountability
Arshay Cooper’s upbringing in Chicago resonates with many underprivileged youths in townships
Intriguing thrillers on offer, including some based on real events
Mid-tier gold miner Pan African Resources has lowered its production guidance (what a company expects to happen in the future) by about one-tenth for the rest of its current financial year in part because of power cuts cutting down in production.
The company, valued at R9bn on the JSE, now anticipates its gold production for the year to end-June will be about 175,000oz, down from the previous guidance of 195,000oz-205,000oz, as ongoing problems at state-owned power utility Eskom and load-shedding led to about 10,000z in lost production...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Pan African Resources lowers guidance as power cuts hamper production
The mid-tier gold miner lost about 10,000oz in gold production because of load-shedding
Mid-tier gold miner Pan African Resources has lowered its production guidance (what a company expects to happen in the future) by about one-tenth for the rest of its current financial year in part because of power cuts cutting down in production.
The company, valued at R9bn on the JSE, now anticipates its gold production for the year to end-June will be about 175,000oz, down from the previous guidance of 195,000oz-205,000oz, as ongoing problems at state-owned power utility Eskom and load-shedding led to about 10,000z in lost production...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.