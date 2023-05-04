African Chrome Fields to unveil $40m smelting plant in Zimbabwe

African Chrome Fields, a private black-owned mining company, has revealed that it will commence operations of its revolutionary aluminothermic smelting plant in Zimbabwe in less than 60 days. The upcoming launch of the factory represents the culmination of an investment of about $40m, as it seeks to build its name as a major African mining player.

The pioneering facility is furnished with exclusive, cutting-edge technology that does not require the need for power to convert chrome ore to ferrochrome — a key ingredient needed in the manufacturing of stainless steel.

As one of the largest chrome mining firms in the region, African Chrome Fields carries out extensive mining operations along the Great Dyke region of Zimbabwe, located in the Midlands province. It has allocated about $250m towards investments in the country since the initiation of its activities in 2014. This substantial sum serves as testament to the company’s confidence in the region, as well as its commitment to driving economic development, says MD Zunaid Moti.

“With the launch of the new plant, we also hope to localise an even greater portion of mineral supply chains and bring more value-added services back to Africa rather than seeing Zimbabwe continuously export its chrome overseas for beneficiation. Zimbabwe is home to highly skilled and educated people, as well as an abundance of natural resources, and these need to be harnessed to generate greater wealth and economic opportunities within the country,” says Moti.

“Using our proprietary technology, our plant’s exclusive aluminothermic methods will enable us generate superior quality ferrochrome that has extremely low carbon content in just a fraction of the time required by conventional techniques. With no power required, it will take just two minutes to accomplish what normally takes more than seven hours. Along with our top-notch chrome ore, we will soon produce a superior product that outperforms nearly every other offering worldwide.”