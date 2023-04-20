Money & Investing

THE G SPOT

Silver medal ain’t so bad

Northam has ended up with 35% of Royal Bafokeng Platinum, rival Implats with 45%. A sale is not on the cards, it says — so how about a joint venture?

20 April 2023 - 05:00 GIULIETTA TALEVI

Questions abound over the future of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) now that Northam has dropped its R172.70 per share offer to buy all of the company, due to the plunging price of platinum group metals (PGMs). The FM spoke to Northam CEO Paul Dunne.

