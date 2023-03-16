Companies / Mining

WATCH: Hot coal prices and higher sales boost Exxaro

Business Day TV speaks to Exxaro CEO Nombasa Tsengwa

16 March 2023 - 21:09
Picture: 123RF/ARTUR NYK
Picture: 123RF/ARTUR NYK

Exxaro has delivered double-digit profit growth, with headline earnings per share up 28%. The performance was mainly driven by higher coal prices and an increase in sales. Business Day TV discussed the company’s annual performance with CEO Nombasa Tsengwa.

