Sibanye donates land for Gauteng solar farm

Land to develop the 800MW solar farm in Merafong will be handed over to independent power producers by the end of March

09 March 2023 - 14:59 Thando Maeko
UPDATED 09 March 2023 - 23:10

Mining giant Sibanye-Stillwater has donated vast tracts of land to the commercial hub of Gauteng, with at least 1,500ha of this earmarked for the development of a solar farm to help ease the energy crisis in the province.

The Gauteng provincial government said it is finalising plans to release the land to six independent power producers (IPPs) for the Merafong Solar Farm Cluster by the end of March. The solar farm is expected to generate about 800MW for Gauteng and forms part of the province’s interventions to mitigate the effects of load-shedding...

