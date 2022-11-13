×

The raging battle for Royal Bafokeng Platinum

Northam’s latest offer for RBPlat places the ball back in Impala’s court as the mining companies wrestle for control of a coveted ore body

13 November 2022 - 06:21

The battle for Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) intensified this week when Northam made a R50bn offer to buy out minority shareholders, raising the stakes just as the Competition Tribunal was about to announce its decision on Impala’s bid for the same target.

Northam has been playing its cards close to its chest since it first bought a 32.8% stake in RBPlat from Royal Bafokeng Holdings a year ago. It has since increased its stake to 34.52% and this week it upped the ante with a bid for control of RBPlat...

