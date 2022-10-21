×

Companies / Mining

RBPlat cuts guidance due to ‘unprecedented’ power disruptions

The operating environment was characterised by high inflationary pressures due to global supply chain disruptions and market volatility stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict

21 October 2022 - 16:12 Denene Erasmus

Mid-tier platinum group metals (PGM) miner Royal Bafokeng Platinum has revised downward its production guidance for the year due to “unforeseen operational disruptions” including “unprecedented Eskom power grid restrictions” and a fatality at its Styldrift operation.

South Africa has this year experienced the worst power cuts on record — not just in terms of the total number of days of load-shedding, but also the longest stretch of continuous blackouts during September...

