Companies / Mining

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Amplats CEO Natascha Viljoen on the miner’s profit hit

Business Day TV talks to Viljoen after miner posted a 38% plunge in annual profit

20 February 2023 - 20:49
Anglo American Platinum CEO Natascha Viljoen. Picture: BLOOMBERG.
Anglo American Platinum CEO Natascha Viljoen. Picture: BLOOMBERG.

Anglo American Platinum’s full-year performance took a knock. The miner’s posted a 38% plunge in annual profit after a two-month delay in its smelter rebuild hit sales. Amplats CEO Natascha Viljoen joined Business Day TV to unpack the numbers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Shoprite’s insurer loses appeal over injury claim
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Sibanye gets ready to battle for its right to ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Guardrisk caught up in another misappropriated ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
SA still has time ‘to get in the battery game’
Companies / Energy
5.
Increased blackouts force SA property groups to ...
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.