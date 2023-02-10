Companies / Mining

Pan African Resources flags drop in profit

The share price fell on Friday afternoon after the news and is down more than 10% over the past year

BL Premium
10 February 2023 - 13:51 Nico Gous

Mid-tier gold miner Pan African Resources is expecting a fall in profits in its half-year results next week after a drop in the amount of gold sold and revenue.

The company, valued at R7.65bn on the JSE, said headline earnings per share (Heps), a profit measure that strips out one-off items and impairment, and earnings per share will drop 31.4%-41.4% year on year to 1.40-1.64 US cents (25c-29c) per share in its half-year results to end-December...

