SA mining gets serious about alternative energy
Mining companies are stepping up efforts to switch their operations to renewable energy to mitigate load-shedding and to reduce their carbon emissions
29 May 2022 - 07:41
Mining companies are stepping up efforts to switch their operations to renewable energy to overcome the crippling national power shortage and reduce their carbon footprint, according to their representative body.
Minerals Council SA is working closely with the government to unlock more than 4.2GW of energy projects worth R65bn by member companies, CEO Roger Baxter said after the council's annual meeting this week. ..
