AngloGold Ashanti to list on A2X in June

Gold miner AngloGold Ashanti will list on the A2X in June, joining peers including Exxaro and Pan African Resources on the alternative exchange.

AngloGold’s inclusion will add about R116bn in market value to an exchange already worth more than R4-trillion, with the number of counters on the bourse now at 67.

The miner sold its last SA mine to Harmony in 2020, and operates in parts of Africa, South America and Australia. It employs about 30,000 people and produced almost 2.5-million ounces in 2021, making it the fourth-largest producer, according to Canadian precious metals group Kitco.

AngloGold will list on the A2X on June 6 and will retain its listings on the Johannesburg, New York, , Australian and Ghana stock exchanges.

The A2X is licensed to provide a secondary listing venue for companies in SA and is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority and the Prudential Authority .

The exchange was launched in 2017 and counts African Rainbow Capital and Absa among its shareholders. In an interview in late 2021 Business Day was told A2X was planning to seek a primary-listings licence within the following two years, which would give it time to put in the necessary infrastructure.

