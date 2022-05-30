×

Companies / Mining

AngloGold Ashanti to list on A2X in June

The listing of the miner will bring the number of secondary listings on the alternative exchange to 67

30 May 2022 - 13:57 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG

Gold miner AngloGold Ashanti will list on the A2X in June, joining peers including Exxaro and Pan African Resources on the alternative exchange.

AngloGold’s inclusion will add about R116bn in market value to an exchange already worth more than R4-trillion, with the number of counters on the bourse now at 67.

The miner sold its last SA mine to Harmony in 2020, and operates in parts of Africa, South America and Australia. It employs about 30,000 people and produced almost 2.5-million ounces in 2021, making it the fourth-largest producer, according to Canadian precious metals group Kitco.

AngloGold will list on the A2X on June 6 and will retain its listings on the Johannesburg, New York, , Australian and Ghana stock exchanges.

The A2X is licensed to provide a secondary listing venue for companies in SA and is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority and the Prudential Authority .

The exchange was launched in 2017 and counts African Rainbow Capital and Absa among its shareholders. In an interview in late 2021 Business Day was told A2X was planning to seek a primary-listings licence within the following two years, which would give it time to put in the necessary infrastructure.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

A snapshot of the alternative exchanges

There needs to be a focus on smaller businesses — on the ‘mom and pop’ companies and family-owned businesses that have been around for  more than 50 ...
Features
1 week ago

Pick of the Month: TWK Investments

Private investors can steal a march on the ‘big boys’ before they fully discover and understand this business with its  R1.7bn market valuation
Companies
4 days ago

Fairvest relists on the A2X after Arrowhead merger

The property brings the number of property groups on the exchange to five, and the total number of counters to 66
Companies
3 weeks ago

Nedbank to list on A2X

Growing alternate exchange will have 62 instruments for trade with combined market cap of R4.2 trillion
Companies
2 months ago

