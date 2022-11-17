Investors are uncertain as major bourses reflect rate-hike concerns
SA’s largest gold miner, Harmony Gold, saw a drop in gold production at the start of its 2023 financial year because of the closure of its Bambanani mine and load-shedding.
Total production was down 4.1% quarter on quarter to 11,396kg (366,390oz), the gold miner said on Thursday in its update about the three months to end-September. Group all-in sustaining costs (AISC), a measure of operating efficiency, went up 4.9% to R907,864/kg ($1,657oz)...
Mine closure and Eskom power cuts dampen Harmony’s production
Closure of Bambanani mine and load-shedding contribute to lower production at SA’s largest gold miner
