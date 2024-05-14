Displaced Palestinians travel in a horse-drawn cart as they flee Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 12 2024. Picture: REUTERS/HATEM KHALED
The Hague — The UN’s International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings on Thursday and Friday to discuss new emergency measures sought by SA over Israel’s attacks on Rafah during the war in Gaza, the court said on Tuesday.
The measures form part of an ongoing case SA filed at the ICJ in December last year accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention during its offensive against Palestinians in Gaza.
Israel has previously said it is acting in accordance with international law and has called the genocide case baseless and accused Pretoria of acting as “the legal arm” of Gaza’s ruling Hamas militants.
SA will address the court on Thursday after it asked the ICJ, also known as the World Court, last week to order Israel to cease its Rafah offensive and allow unimpeded access to Gaza for UN officials, organisations providing humanitarian aid, and journalists and investigators.
Israel will present its side of the case on Friday, according to the court schedule.
The war has killed nearly 35,000 people in Gaza, according to health authorities there. About 1,200 people were killed in Israel and 253 taken hostage on October 7 when Hamas launched the attack that started the war, according Israeli tallies.
The hearings in The Hague will only focus on issuing emergency measures, to keep the dispute from escalating, before the court can rule on the merits of the case, which usually takes years. While the ICJ’s rulings are binding and without appeal, the court has no way to enforce them.
International Court of Justice to meet over Israel’s Rafah attacks
Hearings on Thursday and Friday will focus on issuing emergency measures to keep the dispute from escalating
The Hague — The UN’s International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings on Thursday and Friday to discuss new emergency measures sought by SA over Israel’s attacks on Rafah during the war in Gaza, the court said on Tuesday.
The measures form part of an ongoing case SA filed at the ICJ in December last year accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention during its offensive against Palestinians in Gaza.
Israel has previously said it is acting in accordance with international law and has called the genocide case baseless and accused Pretoria of acting as “the legal arm” of Gaza’s ruling Hamas militants.
SA will address the court on Thursday after it asked the ICJ, also known as the World Court, last week to order Israel to cease its Rafah offensive and allow unimpeded access to Gaza for UN officials, organisations providing humanitarian aid, and journalists and investigators.
Israel will present its side of the case on Friday, according to the court schedule.
The war has killed nearly 35,000 people in Gaza, according to health authorities there. About 1,200 people were killed in Israel and 253 taken hostage on October 7 when Hamas launched the attack that started the war, according Israeli tallies.
The hearings in The Hague will only focus on issuing emergency measures, to keep the dispute from escalating, before the court can rule on the merits of the case, which usually takes years. While the ICJ’s rulings are binding and without appeal, the court has no way to enforce them.
Reuters
Egypt to join SA’s genocide case at ICJ against Israel
Israel ‘mopping up’ northern Gaza as tanks and troops enter Rafah
Israeli tanks enter eastern Jabalia after 19 killed in bombings
SA asks ICJ to order Israel's withdrawal from Rafah
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.