Companies / Mining

DRA Global’s acting CEO appointed permanently

James Smith had been interim head since March

13 October 2022 - 12:49 Nico Gous

DRA Global has appointed acting CEO James Smith to the position permanently,  the engineering, project delivery and operations management group announced on Thursday.

Smith is a process engineer with more than 25 years of experience in the mining, industrial and financial sectors who stepped in as interim CEO in March. He has also worked in consulting, investment advisory and operational leadership positions...

