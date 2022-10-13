Continued progress on sustainability, digitalisation and financial inclusion will be crucial to improving Africa’s appeal and access to investors
James Smith had been interim head since March
DRA Global has appointed acting CEO James Smith to the position permanently, the engineering, project delivery and operations management group announced on Thursday.
Smith is a process engineer with more than 25 years of experience in the mining, industrial and financial sectors who stepped in as interim CEO in March. He has also worked in consulting, investment advisory and operational leadership positions...
DRA Global’s acting CEO appointed permanently
James Smith had been interim head since March
