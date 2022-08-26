Northam CEO Paul Dunne pins blame for falling profit partly on unrest

As that pain increases, Powell said, people should not expect the Fed to dial back its monetary policy quickly until the inflation problem is fixed.
The catch-all ‘mafia’ tag is misleading and takes us down a path towards incomplete policy solutions
Department appears undeterred by the backlash against its clampdown on plant-based meat imitation products
A ‘wonderful day in Nkandla’ is part of ANC campaign to engage with former leaders to promote party unity
The shortage has meant paper prices have soared by at least 50%
Nedbank is concerned about the country being classified as high risk and facing a potential loss of investment
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promises $30bn in development aid for the continent at Tunis summit
The man from Mahikeng runs a perfectly calculated race while Alexandra Morozova leads women home
The collection uses art as a tool to graphically dispay the Constitutional Court's themes of transition, social justice, human rights and reconciliation
Platinum miner Northam has attributed a decrease in full-year profit to soaring costs, community unrest and lower-than-forecast growth at its Booysendal mine.
Technical issues combined with disruptions due to social unrest caused the miner a loss in output of platinum group metals (PGMs) at Booysendal of 20,000-30,000 ounces, Northam CEO Paul Dunne said...
