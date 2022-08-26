×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Mining

Northam CEO Paul Dunne pins blame for falling profit partly on unrest

BL Premium
26 August 2022 - 11:10 Denene Erasmus
UPDATED 28 August 2022 - 18:28

Platinum miner Northam has attributed a decrease in full-year profit to soaring costs, community unrest and lower-than-forecast growth at its Booysendal mine.

Technical issues combined with disruptions due to social unrest caused the miner a loss in output of platinum group metals (PGMs) at Booysendal of 20,000-30,000 ounces, Northam CEO Paul Dunne said...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.