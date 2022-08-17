×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Mining

Northam sees minor metals boosting future revenue

The producer banks on metals vital to the hydrogen economy, which the International Energy Agency says offers ‘huge potential’ for Africa

BL Premium
17 August 2022 - 21:24 Nico Gous

Northam Platinum is banking on the minor metals iridium and ruthenium, which are important to the growing hydrogen economy, to become “significant contributors” to its future revenue, the platinum group metal miner said on Wednesday.

The prices of these metals increased by 10.8% and 58.2% in dollar terms in Northam’s 2022 financial year to end-June, but it did not say how much they contribute to its revenue...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.