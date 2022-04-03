Business Northam and Impala show no signs of giving up battle for RBPlat Public Investment Corporation, which owns 10% of the target company, may well have the final say in takeover tussle B L Premium

Northam Platinum intends to gain control of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) after acquiring a 34.68% shareholding in the company last year in line with its long-term growth and diversification strategy.

Northam acquired the stake from Royal Bafokeng Investment Holding Company in November — at a time when rival Impala Platinum (Implats) announced plans to take full control of RBPlat...