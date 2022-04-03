Northam and Impala show no signs of giving up battle for RBPlat
Public Investment Corporation, which owns 10% of the target company, may well have the final say in takeover tussle
03 April 2022 - 07:17
Northam Platinum intends to gain control of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) after acquiring a 34.68% shareholding in the company last year in line with its long-term growth and diversification strategy.
Northam acquired the stake from Royal Bafokeng Investment Holding Company in November — at a time when rival Impala Platinum (Implats) announced plans to take full control of RBPlat...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now