Companies / Mining PLATINUM METALS Northam will strengthen legacy of RBPlat’s original investors, says CEO Paul Dunne Platinum miner says its investment in rival Royal Bafokeng Platinum illustrated its bullish view on PGMs B L Premium

In a subtle rebuff to Steve Phiri, the CEO of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat), who accused its main shareholder of selling out the community’s heritage by doing a deal with Northam Platinum, the latter’s CEO said the opposite was true.

RBPlat has become part of a bidding war between bigger platinum producers after Impala Platinum (Implats) started talks to take over 100% of RBPlat. Then came news that Northam had concluded its own deal with Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH), a majority shareholder in RBPlat, and by December they each owned about 35%...