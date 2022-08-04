×

Companies / Mining

Big payday for Glencore shareholders after record profits

The miner and trader has announced plans for a special dividend of $0.11 per share, amounting to $1.45bn, alongside a new $3bn share buyback

BL Premium
04 August 2022 - 14:00 Nico Gous

Diversified-miner and commodity-trader Glencore reported record profits for the first half of this year, one of the big winners from the volatility in commodity markets due to the war in Ukraine.

Adjusted core profit jumped 119% to $18.9bn (R316.3bn) in the six months to end-June, as the war prompted unprecedented volatility, with records being set for commodities including coal and aluminium in 2022...

