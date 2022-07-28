×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Mining

RBPlat earnings fall by over 50%

BL Premium
28 July 2022 - 15:52 Katharine Child

Mining group Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) expects headline earnings per share for its half-year to June to halve due to rising operating costs, a drop in the prices of platinum group metals and increased taxes.

It also earned less in royalties from neighbouring miner Impala who mines some of its ore. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.