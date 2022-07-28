Shareholder grumbling about overpaid CEOs could jeopardise efforts by the big banks to lure and retain top talent
The man behind Magister, the putative white knight aiming to rescue Tongaat, says there are ‘bigger forces’ at play
People in Khayelitsha feel abandoned by police and politicians as gangsters run amok
More than 25 years after the first big empowerment deals were done in SA, the collective value of black-controlled entities on the JSE is an underwhelming 3% of the bourse’s R17-trillion market cap. ...
Two accolades in the past month reinforce how local producers are world-class. Now if only our exports reflected that
Anglo American Platinum is still rolling in cash — it paid out 80% of interim earnings in normal and special dividends despite a 43% drop in interim headline earnings per share. But with a sell call by a consensus of analysts, are its best days behind it? The FM speaks to Amplats CEO Natascha Viljoen.
Your mining ebitda [earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation] margin this time last year was a record 71%; it’s dropped to 59% but that’s still way above your target of 35%-40%. Are investors living on borrowed time here?..
THE G SPOT
Bye-bye PGM bonanza?
Anglo American Platinum is still rolling in cash but its best days may be behind it. The FM speaks to Amplats CEO Natascha Viljoen
