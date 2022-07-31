×

Business

Political, policy changes hampering Chile project: Anglo CEO

BL Premium
31 July 2022 - 08:40

Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad says the miner saw mounting political pressure and dramatic changes in policy in some jurisdictions in which it operates. 

Wanblad, who took the reins from Mark Cutifani in April, says on day two of his tenure the application for an environmental licence for the $3bn (about R50bn) Los Bronces Integrated Project in Chile was rejected, which was “unfortunate”. ..

