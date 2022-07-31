×

Amplats blames sinking share price on price volatility, delays

Anglo says it is taking a careful approach to investment

31 July 2022 - 08:04

The world’s top platinum producer, Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), blames its sagging share price on platinum group metals (PGM) price volatility coupled with delays in the expansion of the Mogalakwena open-pit project in Limpopo.

On Friday, Amplats's share price closed 2.58% higher at R1,271.14, but it is 30.41% lower than in February and down 35.75 % from a year ago...

