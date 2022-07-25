Rising global recession fears suggest any gains are likely to be limited in the shorter term
Diversified miner South32 delivered record production of manganese in SA in the last quarter of its 2022 year due to higher volumes of premium material from its Mamatwan mine near Kuruman in the Northern Cape.
Local production of saleable manganese grew 59.8% quarter on quarter to 625kwmt (thousand wet metric tonnes) and 14.9% year on year for the three months to end-June, supported by higher sales, with customer demand for its premium products resulting in stronger price realisations — the average selling price per unit for a commodity, the company said on Monday...
Record manganese for South32 in final quarter
Operating costs are expected to be 15%-20% higher in the second half of the financial year
