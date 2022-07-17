Little has changed for a community scarred by unemployment, lack of service delivery and crime
Emergency action to cut red tape and break political logjams is the only way to avoid disaster
Sihle Mooi is the SA country director at ForAfrika.
Cattle and goats graze near the infamous koppie where 34 mineworkers were gunned down by police during a strike for higher wages at Lonmin’s Marikana platinum mine in August 2012. On the eve of its 10th anniversary, the tragedy — which made global headlines — remains etched in memory, a black mark on labour relations in post-apartheid SA.
In 2019 Sibanye-Stillwater acquired Lonmin, which was on the brink of bankruptcy, along with 24,400 employees and contractors at the Marikana operation; it’s the largest employer in the area. For some, very little has changed. High unemployment, low expectations of service delivery and rising crime remain major concerns in the community...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Massacre still haunts the people of Marikana 10 years after the tragedy
Little has changed for a community scarred by unemployment, lack of service delivery and crime
Cattle and goats graze near the infamous koppie where 34 mineworkers were gunned down by police during a strike for higher wages at Lonmin’s Marikana platinum mine in August 2012. On the eve of its 10th anniversary, the tragedy — which made global headlines — remains etched in memory, a black mark on labour relations in post-apartheid SA.
In 2019 Sibanye-Stillwater acquired Lonmin, which was on the brink of bankruptcy, along with 24,400 employees and contractors at the Marikana operation; it’s the largest employer in the area. For some, very little has changed. High unemployment, low expectations of service delivery and rising crime remain major concerns in the community...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.