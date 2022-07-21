×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing

Northam may turn out to be platinum’s rock star

Analysts see some limits to share’s recent downside

BL Premium
21 July 2022 - 05:00 David McKay

Asked by the FM if her company could outrun inflation, Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) CEO Natascha Viljoen says: “In the short term, yes.”

“Just when we thought we were out of the woods with the (semiconductor) chip shortages, the lockdown in China happened. Now there are concerns about inflation on consumer demand, but the prices (of platinum group metals, or PGMs) have withstood all those shocks,” she says...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.