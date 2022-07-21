The Stoxx index of 600 European companies was off 0.4%, while the MSCI all-country stock index eased 0.14%
The contention by Harry Smit that Tongaat’s board is seeking to extend the closed period in a bid to ‘hide’ is false
Eskom faces a major skills shortage, which has partly contributed to its recent failures to keep the lights on
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
The merger could see Tsogo Sun Gaming owning four out of the seven casino licences in Gauteng
SA has already been offered an $8.5bn package by developed countries for its transition away from a carbon-based economy
An early election is seen as likely, with far-right ahead in polls
Newbie to the UK relies on sticking to the basics at Old Trafford
Wanted Online's décor director Leana Schoeman shares some of the highlights at Milan’s Salone del Mobile held last month
SA’s largest iron producer Kumba Iron expects its headline earnings to halve in the first half of 2022 compared with a year ago due to lower iron-ore prices due to record steel prices in many parts of the world in 2021 partially offset by a weaker rand/US dollar exchange rate.
Kumba earns a premium on its iron ore, which is of higher quality, but now foresees a 48% to 53% year-on-year drop in headline earnings to between R10.87m and R12.03m...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Kumba earnings down as iron-ore prices fall from record highs
SA’s largest iron producer Kumba Iron expects its headline earnings to halve in the first half of 2022 compared with a year ago due to lower iron-ore prices due to record steel prices in many parts of the world in 2021 partially offset by a weaker rand/US dollar exchange rate.
Kumba earns a premium on its iron ore, which is of higher quality, but now foresees a 48% to 53% year-on-year drop in headline earnings to between R10.87m and R12.03m...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.