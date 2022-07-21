×

Companies / Mining

Anglo American reports production fall as drought conditions bite

Production fell 9% in the group's second quarter to end-June, hit by lower grades of copper, water availability, and planned maintenance

21 July 2022 - 10:30 Karl Gernetzky

Diversified mining giant Anglo American says production fell almost a tenth in its second quarter ending June, hit by lower grades of copper and water availability issues in Chile, with only diamond production showing signs of life for its half year.

Anglo, whose interests include diamond arm De Beers and Kumba Iron Ore, said production fell 9% for the quarter to end-June, with copper output down 21% year on year to 134,000 tonnes, while steelmaking coal fell 12% to 2.6-million tonnes...

