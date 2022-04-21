Kumba lowers production and sales prediction for 2022
Sales fell because of rail problems and low levels of stock available at the Saldanha Port
21 April 2022 - 11:55
Kumba Iron Ore has lowered its production and sales prediction for 2022 due to heavy rain and problems with the reliability of its equipment caused by a global shortage of heavy mobile equipment spares, the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical disruptions.
SA’s largest iron producer revised its production and sales guidance from 39-million tonnes to 41-million tonnes, to 38-million tonnes to 40-million tonnes, it said in a production and sales report on Thursday for the quarter to end-March. Total production was down 21% to 8.3-million tonnes, and total sales down 8% to 9.5-million tonnes in the first quarter...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now