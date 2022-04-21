Companies / Mining Kumba lowers production and sales prediction for 2022 Sales fell because of rail problems and low levels of stock available at the Saldanha Port B L Premium

Kumba Iron Ore has lowered its production and sales prediction for 2022 due to heavy rain and problems with the reliability of its equipment caused by a global shortage of heavy mobile equipment spares, the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical disruptions.

SA’s largest iron producer revised its production and sales guidance from 39-million tonnes to 41-million tonnes, to 38-million tonnes to 40-million tonnes, it said in a production and sales report on Thursday for the quarter to end-March. Total production was down 21% to 8.3-million tonnes, and total sales down 8% to 9.5-million tonnes in the first quarter...