Economy SA mining production falls in February, confounding forecasts Output fell 6% in February from a year earlier, while economists surveyed had been expecting 0.1% growth B L Premium

After a positive January, SA mining production retreated in February, falling both on an annual and a monthly basis.

Data published by Stats SA on Thursday show output fell 6% year on year in February and by 6.4% month on month. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists was 0.1% growth. ..