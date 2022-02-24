Companies / Mining RBPlat flags profit jump amid higher production and prices Headline earnings per share expected to rise as much as 78% in the year to end-December B L Premium

Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat), which has recommended that shareholders accept a R43bn buyout offer from mining peer Impala Platinum (Implats), expects profits to rise by at least half in its year to end-December, when it cashed in on higher production and buoyant prices.

Basic headline earnings per share are expected to rise between 58% and 78.2% from the 1,354.4c reported previously, the group said in a trading update on Thursday, or headline profit of as much as R6.97bn for the group...