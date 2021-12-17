Companies / Mining Implats ups RBPlat stake again as war with Northam for control hots up On Friday, RBPlat’s shares gained 3.89% to R158.19, while Implats was up 3.94% to R219.82 and Northam 2.74% to R201.05 B L Premium

Impala Platinum (Implats), the world’s third-biggest platinum miner, has increased its shareholding in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) to 35.23% upping the ante in its ongoing dice with smaller rival Northam for stakes in the company.

Implats has been pursuing its neighbour RBPlat for more than a decade, seeing an opportunity to own low-cost, mechanised shafts, and to extend the life of its own ageing deep-level operations in Rustenburg. ..