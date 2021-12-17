Implats ups RBPlat stake again as war with Northam for control hots up
On Friday, RBPlat’s shares gained 3.89% to R158.19, while Implats was up 3.94% to R219.82 and Northam 2.74% to R201.05
17 December 2021 - 20:45
Impala Platinum (Implats), the world’s third-biggest platinum miner, has increased its shareholding in Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) to 35.23% upping the ante in its ongoing dice with smaller rival Northam for stakes in the company.
Implats has been pursuing its neighbour RBPlat for more than a decade, seeing an opportunity to own low-cost, mechanised shafts, and to extend the life of its own ageing deep-level operations in Rustenburg. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now