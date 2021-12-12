Implats and Northam intensify takeover battle for RBPlat
Bids by rivals for one of SA’s smallest platinum producers set to come to a boil
12 December 2021 - 08:33
Tensions in the takeover battle for one of SA’s smallest platinum miners — Royal Bafokeng Platinum — ratcheted up on a day littered with statements to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
It kicked off on Thursday with Royal Bafokeng, also known as RBPlat, announcing that Northam Platinum had made an unsolicited approach to buy some or all of its shares...
